The Quinte West Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged an individual with, what they describe as a historical sexual assault.

OPP explains that the arrest was made on August 15th, 2023. Quinte West OPP arrested the individual in relation to the extensive and historical sexual assault investigation.

Though police have not released much information on this arrest, the person involved, 60-year-old Derek Bemister from Trenton has been charged with the following offences:

- Sexual interference (person under 16 years of age)

- Sexual assault on a person under 16 years of age

- Sexual assault

OPP says the accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Belleville on September 28th, 2023.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray