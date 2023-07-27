OPP arrest wanted man who fled after removing court-ordered ankle tracker

The Renfrew Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged an individual who was caught breaching his release conditions.

OPP explain that on July 24th, 2023 police were notified that an individual had removed a court-ordered tracking device from his ankle and fled from a residence on foot.

Officers from the Renfrew Detachment, Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU), Emergency Response Team (ERT) and Canine Unit searched Arnprior and the surrounding area but were unable to locate the individual.

Then, one day later on July 25th, 2023 officers obtained a warrant and arrested the individual, 34-year-old Marcus Nicholson from Arnprior. They are facing the following criminal charges:

- Mischief that renders property dangerous, useless, inoperative, or ineffective.

- Failure to comply with release order - four counts.

- Failure to comply with probation order - two counts.

- Break and enter a place to commit an indictable offence.

- Mischief to destroy or damage property.

OPP says the accused was held for bail.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray