OPP ask for help identifying break-in suspects at hunting camp
The Bancroft Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is requesting the public's assistance in identifying two people in connection with a break-and-enter at a hunting camp.
Police explain in a release that the break and enter occurred on February 27th, 2023 at approximately 6:00 p.m. The hunting camp that was broken into is located between Moxley Lake and Lowrie Lake in the municipality of Highlands East.
The owner of the hunting camp had cameras set up in the building and they were able to record the intruders. Investigators from the OPP say they want to talk to the individuals captured on the video surveillance.
Any person with information regarding the person in the surveillance photo is being asked to contact the Bancroft OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should a caller wish to remain anonymous, they can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), where they may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
