OPP ask for help in search of a man who assaulted two people with a hammer

Ontario Provincial Police in Lennox and Addington are asking for help from the public in locating a wanted man. An arrest warrant was issued after the incident occurred on September 4th. OPP reporting that around 3:30 a.m. a man assaulted two people with a hammer, he then fled the scene on a bike. The assault happened on Dairy Avenue in Napanee. One victim was treated for their injuries in the hospital. The other victim was not injured.

Following an investigation, the arrest warrant was issued and the suspect was identified as 43-year-old Joseph Raymond James Badour from Napanee. Badour faces a variety of charges including:

- Assault with a weapon

- Uttering threats - cause death or bodily harm - two counts

- Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

- Breach of recognizance

A description was also provided by OPP to help in the search. Badour was last seen riding a white bicycle, he is described as:

- Medium build

- 6'1" (186cm), 165lbs (75kg)

- Short, blonde/auburn hair

- Blue eyes

- Unshaven face

Anyone who sees Badour or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact police immediately. Police also warn members of the public to not approach the accused, as he may be dangerous.

