OPP Asking for publics help in identifying suspect in Vehicle Theft
Members of the Lennox and Addington (L&A) County Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are seeking the public's assistance in identifying a suspect involved in a vehicle theft investigation.
On September 24, 2022, just before 9:30 a.m. officers responded to a business on Blessington Road for a report of a vehicle theft.
Officers were advised that an individual had arrived at the business in a vehicle but had then jumped into a customer's vehicle while they were inside the business and fled, leaving the other vehicle behind.
Members of the public attempted to intervene, but the individual was able to drive away in the vehicle.
The original vehicle the suspect arrived in was determined to have been stolen earlier that day. The second stolen vehicle was recovered the following day.
The suspect is described as a white male, 30-40 years old, 200-220 pounds, with a reddish-blond beard. He was last seen wearing a plaid-patterned jacket, dark pants, a baseball hat, as well as a mask and gloves.
Anyone with information relating to this occurrence is asked to contact L&A County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.
-With files from CFRA's Ethan Fink
-
OPP asking for publics help to locate a federal offenderThe Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement squad is requesting the public's assistance in locating a federal offender wanted on a Canada Wide Warrant.
-
Traffic Disruptions In PembrokeCity of Pembroke Planned Temporary Traffic Disruption to Facilitate Infrastructure Connections - Boundary Road West between Crandall Street and Douglas Street
-
Ramp closures on Highways in BrockvilleThe Ministry of Transportation construction project that will have highway ramps at the Highway 401 / Hwy137 on-ramps
-
Cornwall police investigating a B&EThe Cornwall police service is investigating a man for breaking and entering
-
Police have charged a man with 6 firearm related offencesPolice have charged a man with possession of multiple firearms, and breaching probation.
-
Kingston City council considers a Community Housing Hub in DowntownKingston City council has discussed the idea of creating a downtown community housing hub" called "Providence Commons"
-
Paw Patrol taking the Stage in Kingston!Nickelodeon and VStar Entertainment Group proudly present PAW Patrol Live! "Heroes Unite."
-
Kingston Police prepare for National day of truth and reconciliationThe Kingston police service is preparing to hold a special walk in honour of The National day of truth and reconciliation.
-
2 ATV Drivers charged with impaired driving in BancroftThe Bancroft Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged two drivers with impaired driving following a traffic complaint.