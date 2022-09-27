OPP Asking for publics help in identifying suspect in Vehicle Theft

Members of the Lennox and Addington (L&A) County Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are seeking the public's assistance in identifying a suspect involved in a vehicle theft investigation.



On September 24, 2022, just before 9:30 a.m. officers responded to a business on Blessington Road for a report of a vehicle theft.

Officers were advised that an individual had arrived at the business in a vehicle but had then jumped into a customer's vehicle while they were inside the business and fled, leaving the other vehicle behind.

Members of the public attempted to intervene, but the individual was able to drive away in the vehicle.

The original vehicle the suspect arrived in was determined to have been stolen earlier that day. The second stolen vehicle was recovered the following day.

The suspect is described as a white male, 30-40 years old, 200-220 pounds, with a reddish-blond beard. He was last seen wearing a plaid-patterned jacket, dark pants, a baseball hat, as well as a mask and gloves.

Anyone with information relating to this occurrence is asked to contact L&A County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

-With files from CFRA's Ethan Fink

