OPP believe a string a vehicle vandalism in Napanee could be related
The Lennox and Addington County Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police believe a string of mischief and damage to vehicles could be related. The OPP is currently investigating the reports, affecting vehicles in Napanee over the last week. Officers have received multiple reports of slashed tires, and other various damage to street cars.
Officers believe the damage could have occurred sometime during the night of Sunday, August 14th. Police also believe there may be additional occurrences of damage that have not been reported to the police.
The OPP is reminding vehicle owners of ways to reduce the chance of their vehicles being victimized. They recommend keeping your vehicle locked at all times, parked in a garage if possible, or in well-lit areas. They also strongly recommend installing exterior lighting and cameras if possible. Officers also stress the importance of checking your vehicle for any damage before hitting the roads.
The Lennox and Addington County OPP is asking anyone with video footage or surveillance systems to check their cameras for suspicious activity. Anyone with further information relating to these occurrences is also asked to contact the OPP (1-888-310-1122).
-
$280,000 grant encourages small local businesses to up their digital gameKingston Economic Development has announced that it has received a $280,000 grant from the Digital Main Street program. Providing small business owners with the tools needed to digitally transform their businesses.
-
Fort Henry Tattoo returns this weekendFort Henry's parade square welcomes back the Tattoo tradition, along with military performance and music.
-
Two people arrest following a robbery in TrentonTwo Trenton males were arrested following a robbery. One facing charges of assaulting an officer.
-
Kingston Baroque Consort returns for their second season this fallA season of music from the Baroque era, performed by a devoted group of professional musicians, starts on October 7th.
-
Cornfest returns to Athens, Ont. SaturdayThe 40th annual Cornfest returns to Athens this Saturday. This will be the first time the in-person event resumes in two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Brockville, Ont. seeking 'champion' to help with River of LightsThe City of Brockville is planning this year's River of Lights, the annual holiday season display on Blockhouse Island.
-
No more overflows at Iroquois Beach, thanks to new upgradesPlanned upgrades to Iroquois Beach will have long-term benefits for the community, preventing overflows that have proved to be a costly expense.
-
Morrisburg, Ont. roundabout and streetscape completeThe now-complete roundabout in Morrisburg, Ont. was celebrated recently with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
-
Brockville Chamber of Commerce announces 2022 Businessperson of the YearThe Brockville and District Chamber of Commerce is announcing 2022's Businessperson of the Year.