OPP believe a string a vehicle vandalism in Napanee could be related

The Lennox and Addington County Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police believe a string of mischief and damage to vehicles could be related. The OPP is currently investigating the reports, affecting vehicles in Napanee over the last week. Officers have received multiple reports of slashed tires, and other various damage to street cars.

Officers believe the damage could have occurred sometime during the night of Sunday, August 14th. Police also believe there may be additional occurrences of damage that have not been reported to the police.

The OPP is reminding vehicle owners of ways to reduce the chance of their vehicles being victimized. They recommend keeping your vehicle locked at all times, parked in a garage if possible, or in well-lit areas. They also strongly recommend installing exterior lighting and cameras if possible. Officers also stress the importance of checking your vehicle for any damage before hitting the roads.

The Lennox and Addington County OPP is asking anyone with video footage or surveillance systems to check their cameras for suspicious activity. Anyone with further information relating to these occurrences is also asked to contact the OPP (1-888-310-1122).