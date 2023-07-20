OPP Cadet Program looking for candidates province-wide

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say they are hiring cadets across the province as part of their OPP Cadet Program.

Members from the OPP explain that the program focuses on enhancing the career development and experience of future OPP police constable candidates. Cadets assist frontline officers with administrative duties and through engagement with their communities by supporting crime prevention and public safety initiatives.

OPP says cadet positions are a one-year contract with the possibility of an extension for one additional year. Cadets undergo a two-week paid training course, and no previous experience in law or security is required.

To be eligible to become a cadet you must be between the ages of 18-25 years of age at the date of application. The position is full-time with the flexibility to work part-time subject to the applicant being enrolled in and attending school.

Applications for the Cadet Program are being accepted as of Monday, July 17th, 2023, through and until Friday, August 11th, 2023. After careful review, successful applicants will be identified for the first scheduled intake class taking place in fall 2023.

Candidates who are interested are encouraged to visit opp.ca/cadet to learn more about the role, minimum qualifications, and how to apply.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray