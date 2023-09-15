OPP call for public assistance to identify two men connected to multiple break-and-enters

The Lennox and Addington (L&A) County Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is seeking the public's assistance in identifying two males of interest involved in five break-and-enter occurrences.

Police say they received reports of five break-and-enters that occurred in the Napanee and Deseronto area between 7:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 13th, 2023. A release from OPP reports that the men stole various amounts of cash and jewelry.

OPP added that these same two males were also observed committing other similar break and enter on July 24th in Bracebridge, August 9th in Baltimore, and August 10th in Gravenhurst.

If someone can identify these suspects they are asked to please contact L&A County OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477(TIPS).

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray