OPP calls on residents to be alert on fraud calls

Renfrew County OPP are advising residents to be wary of fraud calls.

They say during the past week, police received seven fraud related calls for service.

In one incident, they say a victim had been advised they were the winners of a vehicle and a large sum of cash. In order to get their prize however, the victim had to provide the fraudster with cash in return.

OPP say none of the victims suffered any financial loss.

Police say for more information on frauds, you are asked to go to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at www.antifraudcentre.ca or call them at 1-888-495-8501.