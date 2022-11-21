OPP charge 2 men with drug and weapon possession

Police in South Glengarry have charged 2 people with possession of handguns and drugs after a traffic stop

Just after 6:30 on Nov. 16th, police say the men were caught speeding down county road 34.

Police investigated the vehicle on the scene ... where it was revealed the man had a 22 caliber handgun, as well as suspected cocaine and hash.

44-year-old Robin Rozon and 42-year-old Jeremy Rozon are facing 8 charges each in relation to drugs and weapons.

The driver, Robin Rozon, also faces charges related to impaired and reckless driving.

With files from CFRA's Ethan Fink.