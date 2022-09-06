OPP charge 6 impaired drivers in 5 days

Several drivers in the region have been charged with impaired driving-related offenses in recent days. Members of the Upper Ottawa Valley detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police arrested 6 drivers in 5 days.

The series of arrests began on August 31st, 2022 when police were called to a business on Pembroke Street West in Laurentian Valley Township around 10:30 p.m. The business was reporting an unwanted person driving in the area, and police identified and located the driver. Officers used a Roadside Screening Device on the driver, Robert Chaput. The results ended with the 63-year-old Petawawa native being arrested and transported for further testing.

Continuing on September 1st, 2022, police conducted a traffic stop on an individual driving an electric bike on Moffat Street in Pembroke. Officers used a Roadside Screening Device which resulted in 60-year-old Christopher Marchand being arrested and charged. The Pembroke man was transported for further testing.

On September 3rd, 2022, police were forced to chase an individual on foot. After 37-year-old Reid Wesley Lock fled the scene after a traffic stop on Petawawa Boulevard. Police report the chase was short, and Lock, the Pembroke native, was arrested and charged.

The same day, September 3rd, at 7:10 p.m. police responded to a possible impaired driver on Greenwood Road in Laurentian Valley Township. Once locating and stopping the vehicle, officers performed a Field Sobriety Test which resulted in 42-year-old Marty Lowell Matthews, from Whitewater Region, being arrested and charged.

Also in the Whitewater Region, police responded to a single vehicle dirt bike crash on September 3rd, 2022. The crash happened on Cads Trail in the Whitewater Region. The driver, 41-year-old Scott Cory was transported to the hospital by Renfrew County Paramedics. He sustained serious injuries. The police investigation resulted in Cory being arrested and charged with impaired driving.

Finally, on September 4th, 2022, police responded to an additional single-vehicle crash. The crash happened on Pembroke Street West near Trafalgar Road around 2:15 a.m. Investigation revealed the car left the street and struck a curb. No one was reportedly injured, however, the driver, 23-year-old Riley James Richard Davidson from Renfrew, was arrested and charged with several offenses

At the end of the blitz, the following individuals were arrested and charged with the following offenses:

Robert Chaput (Petawawa)

- Operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration 80mg plus

Christopher Marchand (Pembroke)

- Operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration 80mg plus

Reid Wesley Lock (Pembroke)

- Operation while impaired - alcohol

- Operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration 80mg plus

- Flight from police officer

Marty Lowell Mattews (Whitewater Region)

- Operation while impaired - drugs

- Failure or refusal to comply with demand

Scott Cory (Whitewater Region)

- Operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration 80mg plus

Riley James Richard Davidson (Renfrew)

- Operation while impaired - alcohol

- Operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration 80mg plus

The accused individuals had their driver's license suspended for 90 days and their vehicles were towed and impounded for seven days. They are also scheduled to appear in court in the near future.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray