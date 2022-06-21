OPP charge Battersea resident with producing methamphetamine
In a news release, OPP said that their street crime unit, emergency response unit, canine unit, chemical response team, and OPP Clandestine Labratory Investigative Response Team officers searched a home in Battersea as a part of an investigation last Friday.
They were partnering with the Ontario Fire Marshal, South Frontenac Fire and Rescue, and the Frontenac Paramedics.
As a result, 42-year-old Daniel Larry Wood was charged with producing methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking, and trafficking methamphetamine.
The OPP said the residence was cleared of any potentially harmful substances, and is not a danger to the community.
