OPP charge driver in Pembroke hit-and-run

Pembroke OPP say a 33-year-old driver has been charged following a hit-and-run on Pembroke Street East.

On Sunday afternoon, the Upper Valley Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police responded to a collision between Pembroke Street East and Elizabeth Street. A SUV was rear-ended by a white minivan heading toward Elizabeth Street. The driver of the minivan failed to remain at the scene of the crash.

Police later were able to identify the driver of the minivan, and as a result of the investigation a 33-year-old from Petawawa has been charged with failure to remain, failure to report an accident, and careless driving.

The accused is set to appear in court in the City of Pembroke on March 28, 2022.