OPP charge driver with impairment

opp

Upper Ottawa Valley OPP have charged a driver who they say was impaired by drugs. 

Police say they responded to a report at around 9:00 p.m on Sunday of a possible impaired driver in Pembroke's east end. 

Officers were able to locate a parked vehicle and the driver on Catherine St. 

A short foot chase ensued before police were able to arrest the suspect. 

30-year-old Tyson Kennedy faces the following charges: 

  • Operation while impaired - drugs
  • Obstruct police
  • Possession of property obtained by crime under $5000
  • Failure to comply with release order - three counts
  • Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking - fentanyl 

Kennedy is scheduled to appear in court on Friday. 

