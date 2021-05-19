OPP charge driver with impairment

Upper Ottawa Valley OPP have charged a driver who they say was impaired by drugs.

Police say they responded to a report at around 9:00 p.m on Sunday of a possible impaired driver in Pembroke's east end.

Officers were able to locate a parked vehicle and the driver on Catherine St.

A short foot chase ensued before police were able to arrest the suspect.

30-year-old Tyson Kennedy faces the following charges:

Operation while impaired - drugs

Obstruct police

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5000

Failure to comply with release order - three counts

Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking - fentanyl

Kennedy is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.