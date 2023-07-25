OPP charge impaired driver crashing into hydro pole in Laurentian Valley Twp.

The Upper Ottawa Valley (UOV) detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged a driver following a traffic collision in Laurentian Valley Township.

OPP explain that on July 24th, 2023 just before 7:00 a.m. they received a call for a traffic collision on Highway #41 in LV Township. Police say the vehicle left the roadway and struck a hydro pole.

The driver and lone occupant were transported to a local hospital for minor injuries. Responding officers say during the course of the investigation a Roadside Screening Device was utilized. Further testing was conducted at the hospital.

As a result of the investigation and testing, the driver 40-year-old Kerry Bilodeau from Bonnechere Valley was charged with impaired operation.

OPP says the accused had their driver's licence suspended for 90 days and the vehicle was towed and impounded for seven days. The accused was released to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Pembroke on September 5th, 2023.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray