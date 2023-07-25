OPP charge individual in extensive six-figure fraud investigation

Members of the Prince Edward County Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged a person with numerous offences including fraud as part of an extensive investigation.

OPP say they received the initial report in October 2022 and conducted the investigation looking into conduct spanning several years.

With the assistance of the Prince Edward County Crime Unit, police say an individual has been arrested and charged in relation to the ongoing fraud investigation. The OPP received a report of fraud with a loss of more than $100,000.

As a result, Carol Ryan a 64-year-old from Prince Edward County has been arrested and is facing the following charges:

- Fraud over $5000

- Theft over $5000

- Criminal Breach of Trust

- Forgery

- Mischief- obstructs, interrupts or interferes with the lawful use, enjoyment or operation of property

OPP says the accused was released from custody and is to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on August 16th, 2023.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray