OPP charge Petawawa resident for impaired driving

The Upper Ottawa Valley (UOV) detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says they have charged a driver following a traffic complaint in the Town of Petawawa.

Police report that on March 11th, 2023 just after 2:30 a.m. they received a traffic complaint on Petawawa Blvd in the Town of Petawawa. Officers were able to locate the driver and test them for impiared driving.

As a result of the investigation, the 46-year-old driver, Kirankumar Patel from Petawawa was charged with impaired driving.

OPP say the accused had their driver's licence suspended for 90 days and the vehicle was towed and impounded for seven days. The accused was released to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Pembroke on May 2nd, 2023.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray