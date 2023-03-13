OPP charge two impaired drivers in one day in L&A County

The Lennox and Addington (L&A) County Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say that they have charged two drivers in impaired driving-related investigations on the same day. Both incidents took place on March 7th, 2023, with the first happening just after 7:30 p.m.

Police say officers received a call from a business in Napanee advising that they believed someone had driven to the location impaired and had since departed. Officers responded and were able to locate the vehicle a short time later. The driver was subsequently arrested and transported to the detachment for further testing.

Investigation revealed the driver had approximately 3.75 times the legal alcohol limit. As a result, the 52-year-old driver from Deseronto was charged with the following offences:

- Operation while impaired - alcohol

- Operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

- Having care or control of a motor vehicle with an unsealed container of liquor

Then, later the same day at 8:30 p.m. officers responded to a traffic complaint on Highway 401 westbound in Napanee. In that case, officers located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. As part of the investigation, an Approved Screening Device (ASD) was administered, and the driver was subsequently arrested and transported to the detachment for further testing.

Investigation revealed the driver to have been nearly 3.5 times the legal alcohol limit. As a result, the 42-year-old from Granby, Quebec was charged with the following offences:

- Operation while impaired - alcohol

- Operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Police say both accused were released from custody and are scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Greater Napanee at a later date. Their licences were suspended for 90 days, and vehicles were impounded for seven days.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray