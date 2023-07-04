OPP charge two impaired drivers on local roadways

The Upper Ottawa Valley (UOV) detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged two drivers with impaired driving over the past week.

Police say the first incident took place on June 28th, 2023 just after 6:00 p.m., OPP responded to an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) rollover in Laurentian Valley Township. The driver was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

During the course of the investigation, a Roadside Screening Device was utilized. As a result, the driver 59-year-old Wendy Weckwerth from Laurentian Valley Township was charged with impaired operation.

Then, two days later on June 30th, 2023 around 3:30 a.m., OPP received a traffic complaint on Pembroke Street East in the City of Pembroke. Police say the vehicle was located and the driver of the vehicle was transported to the detachment for further testing.

The person behind the wheel, 36-year-old Joshua Lemaire from Whitewater Region Township was then also charged with impaired operations.

Following both of these incidents, the driver had their licences suspended for 90 days and their vehicles were towed and impounded.

