OPP charge two motorists with impaired driving on same day

Two impaired motorists were arrested and charged on the same day by members of the Russell County Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP). The arrests took place on January 9th, 2023, with the first happening at approximately 2:45 a.m.

Officers responded to a single-vehicle collision on St-Augustin Road in Russell Township. The crash resulted in no injuries. However, during the investigation, the officer used an Approved Screening Device (ASD). The driver, 19-year-old Aidan Nyentap from Cumberland was then arrested and transported to the detachment for further testing. Nyentap was then charged with impaired driving.

On the same day, shortly before 7:00 p.m., officers responded to a two-vehicle collision on County Road 17 in the City of Clarence-Rockland. There were no injuries reported in the crash.

During this investigation, the officer used a screening device resulting in the driver, 39-year-old Aws Al-Sadoon being arrested and charged with the following offences:

- Operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration

- Operation while impaired - alcohol

- Fail to comply with Probation Order

- Change lane - not in safety

- Driving motor vehicle with open container of liquor

- Drive motor vehicle or boat with cannabis readily available

- Fail to have insurance card

Both drivers received a 90-day driver's license suspension, and the vehicles were also impounded for seven days. The accused are both scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in L'Orignal at a later date.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray