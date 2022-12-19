iHeartRadio
-5°C
Choose your station

static urls

Instagram

OPP charge two with assault, Renfrew


OPP

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have laid assault charges on two men in Renfrew

The incident happened on Dec. 9, 2022, just before 9:30 p.m. OPP received reports from two victims that they were assaulted by two men carrying weapons. 

Police have since charged 24-year-old James McQuade with one count of Assault with a weapon, and Possession of a weapon for dangerous purposes. 

60-year-old Peter William McQuade is also facing one count of Assault with a weapon. 

Both the accused have been released from custody on bail, and are scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 18, 2023.

With files from CFRA's Ethan Fink.

12