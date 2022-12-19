OPP charge two with assault, Renfrew

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have laid assault charges on two men in Renfrew

The incident happened on Dec. 9, 2022, just before 9:30 p.m. OPP received reports from two victims that they were assaulted by two men carrying weapons.

Police have since charged 24-year-old James McQuade with one count of Assault with a weapon, and Possession of a weapon for dangerous purposes.

60-year-old Peter William McQuade is also facing one count of Assault with a weapon.

Both the accused have been released from custody on bail, and are scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 18, 2023.

With files from CFRA's Ethan Fink.