OPP charge two young people after recovering two crashed stolen vehicles

The Lanark County Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has located, arrested and charged two people while investigating two separate collisions, in Drummond-North Elmsley Township and Beckwith Township. OPP discovered both crashes involved stolen vehicles.

OPP report that on March 1st, 2023 just before 6:30 a.m., officers responded to a single-vehicle collision on Highway 7 in Drummond-North Elmsley Township, near Perth. A short time later, officers were advised of another collision on Cemetery Side Road in Beckwith Township. While investigating both collisions, officers learned that the two vehicles had been reported stolen.

Police say that with assistance from the Emergency Response Team (ERT) and OPP Canine Unit, two people were located near the second collision scene and arrested in connection to the investigation.

As a result of the investigation, 18-year-old Jason Schulze, and a 15-year-old, both from Montreal, Quebec were arrested and charged with the following offences:

- Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

- Possession of property obtained by crime over $5000

- Obstructing a peace officer

- Possessing an Automobile Master Key

Both accused were further charged with failing to remain under the Highway Traffic Act and the 15-year-old was also charged with driving without a licence. While the 18-year-old. Schulze is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Perth on April 24, 2023.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray