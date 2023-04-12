OPP continue investigating serious collision on Hwy. 401in Kingston, Ont.
Frontenac Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers say they are continuing an investigation into a motor vehicle collision on Highway 401 in the City of Kingston. Police say on April 10th, 2023 at 3:25 p.m., Frontenac OPP, Frontenac Paramedic Services and Kingston Fire and Rescue responded to the two-vehicle crash on Highway 401 eastbound in the City of Kingston.
Once arriving at the scene, OPP say Frontenac Paramedic Services transported one of the vehicle's occupants to the hospital. In a release, OPP did not identify the person, however, they say the person transported did sustain serious injuries in the crash.
OPP Technical Collision Investigators (TCI) and Collision were on the scene assisting in the investigation. As a result, the eastbound lanes on the 401 were closed from Gardiners Road to Sir John A. Macdonald Boulevard for several hours.
OPP say at approximately 11:00 p.m., Highway 401 eastbound reopened to traffic. Police say currently the cause of the collision remains under investigation. The driver of one of the motor vehicles remains in hospital at this time.
Any witnesses to the collision or who may have dash cam video are urged to contact the Frontenac OPP Detachment at 1-888-310-1122.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
