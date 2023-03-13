OPP detail door-to-door scams in Smiths Falls

Ontario Provincial Police in Smiths Falls says that multi-layered door-to-door sales scams continue to defraud people out of their hard-earned money, sometimes even placing a lien on the home mortgage.

Police explain that despite rules banning door-to-door sales, criminals have not stopped. Those involved in these frauds are persuasive and persistent, as they continue to connect with vulnerable individuals and use false promises to visit homes and endear themselves, giving the impression they are a friendly helper.

Fraudsters approach individuals at the door of their homes, by phone or using information collected after you visit their website to inquire about the service. They use compelling tactics to persuade the homeowner that a new appliance, contract, or service is required. Police say that these have included: air cleaners, air conditioners, air purifiers, duct cleaning, furnaces, water filters, water heaters, water treatment devices or even bundles of these goods and services.

Police say in many of these cases there is a promise of energy savings and rebates, leading the victim to believe the new equipment is ideal. After spending large sums of money for the installation of equipment and monthly bill (under contract), the victim never sees a rebate or reduction in monthly payments.

After the service has been completed or a device has been installed, a few things can happen to make a bad situation even worse. OPP lists a couple of ways this can happen. They say the victim could be contacted by someone claiming to be from a law firm offering assistance to exit previously signed contracts, remove possible liens and consolidate incurred debts. Victims are told they may be eligible to receive a grant for a significant amount of money if they agree to exit the contract. Another situation that could occur would be the funds are then deposited into the victim's bank account, leading the victim to believe they have received the grant, but it is funded from the home equity mortgage taken out on their home. Finally, they say the victim could be told not to touch the money, as it must go toward renovations, as well as to the payments they were making for installed equipment.

OPP also gives a large number of tips to follow to minimize the risk of being a victim:

- Answer your door only if you are expecting an invited guest.

- Do not allow unsolicited visitors into your home.

- Hang up on unsolicited phone calls.

- Never share personal information or copies of any bills or financial statements.

- Do not make a decision on the spot.

- Do not sign blank documents.

- Know what you are signing, and read the terms and conditions and fine print.

- Check regularly on family or others who might be vulnerable to persuasive and persistent individuals.

- Understand no renovations are free.

- Visit Canada.ca to review green grant opportunities.

- Consider checking your credit history online at TransUnion and Equifax.

- Look up your property on the Land Registry Ontario website.

- Install video cameras around your home or video-capturing doorbells.

Police add that if a person has decided to use a company's services, check with the local Better Business Bureau or business association to see if there have been any complaints filed against them.

If someone believes they have become a victim of fraud, contact the local police service and the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501 (toll-free) or report online on the Fraud Reporting System (FRS). Also, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or report the incident online at www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray