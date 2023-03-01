The Prince Edward County Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police say they are continuing to receive a number of calls from individuals reporting falling victim to fraud. They say that recently, the grandparent scam has been running rampant.

The OPP has received numerous reports from people who received calls from fraudsters. These fraudsters claim to be relatives who were arrested and need money for bail. The instructions were not to tell anyone and arrange for money to be prepared for pick up. The fraudsters will then arrange to attend to a home address or provide shipping details to pick up the money. These fraudsters are prepared and have answers to many questions asked.

Police say that luckily, these cases do not always end with financial loss. Adding that specifically thanks to the Manager of Customer Service at TD Canada Trust, one elderly individual was able to thwart the fraudsters. When they attended the branch to attempt to withdraw $10,000 the employee started asking questions and suggested they think twice, directing them to the OPP for more information. Thankfully these actions avoided victimization and saved the client $10,000.

More cases can end like this by following these tips:

- Call the relative who is allegedly in trouble

- Pump the brakes and ask more questions

- Ask for credentials

- Listen to the inner voice that says "this doesn't sound right"

- Criminal Justice System does not allow for someone to be bailed out of jail with cash or cryptocurrency

- Be wary of any request to "not tell anyone"

- Be cautious of the sense of urgency

OPP strongly urges members that legitimate agencies will never pressure them for information over the phone or demand money immediately. The OPP believes there may be more victims and are encouraging anyone who has fallen victim to this scam to report it by calling police at 1.888.310.1122.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray