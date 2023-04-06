OPP focus on seatbelts for Easter-long-weekend traffic campaign
The Upper Ottawa Valley Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say they will be participating in a Provincial Traffic Safety Campaign focused on seatbelt compliance this Easter Long Weekend from April 7th to April 10th, 2023.
OPP explains that all drivers and passengers must be properly restrained in a vehicle, regardless of how short the trip may be. Young children must be properly restrained in a child car seat and seatbelt use for passengers under the age of 16 is the responsibility of the driver. The fine for not wearing a seatbelt totals $240 and two demerit points.
Although seatbelt use is the main focus of the campaign, police say that officers will be highly visible in the Upper Ottawa Valley Detachment area and paying specific attention to the "The Big 4" which, in terms of personal injury collision causation are impaired driving, distracted driving, aggressive driving and lack of occupant restraint.
The OPP say they remain committed to traffic safety and the safety of all road users. They urge drivers to work together and make the roadways the safest in Canada this Easter Long Weekend.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
