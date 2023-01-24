OPP give road safety tips after 14 deer-related collisions in one week
The Killaloe Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is urging all motorists to be cautious of deer after responding to fourteen property damage collisions involving deer over the past week in the Killaloe Detachment area.
OPP says if you spot an animal on the road ahead, stay in control, reduce your speed as much as possible and steer in a straight direction. Avoid changing your direction quickly as this increases the risk of losing control, running off the roadway, and rolling your vehicle. This also increases the likelihood of sustaining greater damage to your vehicle and serious injury.
Officers give some other helpful tips to ensure a safe journey on the roads:
- Scan the ditches and not just the road ahead of you. You may spot deer or other wildlife approaching the road, and be able to take precautions
- Where you see one deer, expect more;
- Slow down. The slower you go, the more time you have to react should you encounter any wildlife on the roadway
- Wildlife can move across roads at any time of the day or night
- Watch for glowing eyes at night
- Don't veer for animals. Reduce your speed quickly, steer straight, and stay in control
- Don't be distracted behind the wheel
- Ensure you are wearing your seatbelt. If you need to stop in a hurry, you want your body restrained to prevent unnecessary injury or possibly death
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
