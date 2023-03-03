OPP give tips to avoid renovation scams following recent incidents

iHeartRadio
The Upper Ottawa Valley (UOV) Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are reminding area residents, due to a recent investigation, to perform their due diligence when hiring a contractor for a home renovation project. They lay out several tips that can help protect people from being the victim of fraud. 

OPP say that it is a good idea to meet at least three potential contractors and compare their quotes for the work. As for questions to ask, police say you should confirm the following:

- How long they have been in business
- Similar projects they have handled
- The time required for the job
- The stages of progress
- Permit and inspection requirements
- Whether any subcontractors will be involved
- Any liability insurance or worker's compensation that may be required
- A list of suppliers who specialize in renovation work

References from recent clients should also be seen and reviewed. OPP says to check the certification of all tradespeople and double check that estimates contain the following information:

- All costs, including labour and extra charges
- Applicable taxes
- An outline of your project
- At least a partial cost breakdown

For more information on hiring a contractor, visit the Canadian Home Builders' Association's website.

Finally, once a contractor is selected police say that it is important that the contract includes all of the following information:

- The name and address of the contractor and client
- The Business or GST/HST number of the contractor
- The type and amount of work to be done
- If sub-contractors are to be used
- Who is responsible for ordering and paying for materials?
- Who is responsible for permits?
- The total cost of the project
- A payment schedule
- Percentage of deposit required
- How and when the remainder will be paid
- Taxes
- The start date and date of completion
- What work, performed by the contractor, is under warranty
- Who is responsible for the clean-up afterwards?

Police say to get the contractor to list specific information about products, manufacturers, size and colour of materials and equipment to be installed. Adding that it's a best practice to include product numbers for items such as carpeting, tile, countertops, and hardwood floors, for example. Never allow work to proceed until you have fully reviewed, understood, agreed to, and signed the contract.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
 

