OPP give tips to prevent vehicle theft after recovering a stolen vehicle on Highway 401

The Quinte West Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has recovered a stolen vehicle and arrested one person following a traffic stop on Highway 401 in Trenton. The incident occurred on December 17th, 2022, at approximately 9:20 a.m.

Quinte West OPP received information regarding the whereabouts of a vehicle that was stolen from a York Region residence overnight. The owner was tracking their vehicle using an equipped GPS tracker and advised that the vehicle was eastbound on Highway 401, just west of Trenton. Officers from Northumberland OPP and Quinte West OPP utilized alterative stopping techniques to safely stop the vehicle and arrest the driver.

As a result of the investigation 59-year-old, Guy Lemieux from Laval Quebec was charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5000.

The accused was held in custody and was scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Belleville for bail on December 18th, 2022.

Ontario Provincial Police say theives are constantly developing new methods to facilitate vehicle thefts. They offer some recommendations to prevent vehicle thefts include:

- Park vehicles in a locked garage as most vehicles are stolen from a driveway

- Use a steering wheel lock, which will also work as a visual deterrent

- Install a lock on your cars data port (a simple device that can be purchased online and blocks access to the vehicles computer port)

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray