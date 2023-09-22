OPP give tips to small businesses protecting from frauds trending across the region

The Ontario Provincial Police in Smiths Falls would like to remind small businesses to remain vigilant to ongoing scams. The Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre reports that in 2022 victims reported losing $3.5 million to Card-Not-Present frauds. So far this year that number is at $1.5 million. OPP says there have been reports of this across the region.

Police explain that the Card-Not-Present fraud happens when businesses accept orders over the phone, online or via email. Scammers use stolen credit cards to order products or services. They often ask for urgent shipping so they can receive the order before the card is reported stolen. When the charge is disputed, the business must reimburse the amount charged on the card.

OPP gives tips to protect a business from similar scams:

- Watch for orders made using different names than on the credit card.

- Prior to shipping merchandise, take steps to verify the information provided by the customer.

- Be aware if the shipping address does not match the billing address on the credit card.

- Be aware of orders from repeat customers that differ from regular spending patterns.

- Contact the processor and ensure security measures are established to prevent victimization and reduce unwanted chargebacks.

If a business has become a victim of Card-Not-Present Fraud, contact local police service and the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501 (toll-free) or report online at www.antifraudcentre.ca.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray