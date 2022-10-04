OPP gives tips to protect your home from break and enters

Ontario Provincial Police in Bancroft would like to encourage citizens in the surrounding areas to take proactive steps to keep their homes safe. They say that break and enters are often a crime of opportunity. Meaning the more difficult you make it for thieves to break into your home, the more likely it is that they will move along.

OPP offers several useful suggestions to reduce your risk of becoming a victim, they include the following:

- Discourage theft of valuables by identifying property and maintaining an inventory of brands, serial, and model numbers of all household possessions.

- Marking property in a way that you can identify, such as engraving it. Make a video or take photographs of all your valuables.

- Keep small equipment, like mowers, bikes, and snowmobiles, locked in a barn or garage.

- Install dead-bolt locks on all exterior doors and self-tapping screws in the upper track of patio doors and windows.

- Ensure that entry locks are changed or rekeyed if you are a new tenant or owner.

- Consider installing home security system/ cameras and ensure that everybody in the house knows how it works.

- Give your home the "lived in" look with light-activating automatic timers, motion sensors, etc.

- Have mail, newspapers, flyers, etc. picked up, lawn cut or snow removed when you are away on vacation or business.

- In rural areas keep your fences in good repair. Secure all access roads with gates or cables stretched between posts cemented in the ground.

- Knowing your neighbours and neighbourhood is a great way to reduce crime in your community.

They continue saying that break and enters continue to remain an all-too common occurrence in the Bancroft and surrounding area. Adding burglary can have a significant impact on a person's mental well-being. Victims often speak of a sense of violation. Which can lead to feelings of fear, anger, and emotional distress, particularly in children and the elderly.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray