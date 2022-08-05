OPP hosts Niigan Mosewak Indigenous Youth Camp
The OPP is hosting Niigan Mosewak, a summer camp geared toward Indigenous Youth.
The weeklong camp focuses on Indigenous traditional teachings, team building, sports, and fun camp activities.
The goal is to foster positive relationships between Indigenous youth and police while encouraging youth to become role models and leaders in their communities. Camp is hosted by police officers, Indigenous youth mentors, and qualified youth camp counselors who work together for a fun week with the youth.
One of the main focuses of the camp is to deliver key life skills, leadership development, healthy relationships, and positive self-esteem through a variety of traditional cultural teachings.
The camp is in its thirteenth year and will host nearly 30 Indigenous youth between the ages of 12-16 from across eastern Ontario.
The camp is held at Camp Lutherlyn in Golden Lake, Ont.
