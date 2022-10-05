OPP in Embrun ask for help in identifying person of interest
Ontario Provincial Police from Russell county are asking for help from the public in identifying a person of interest. The investigation is ongoing into a theft that occurred at a local pharmacy in Embrun.
On August 25th, 2022 around 1:00 p.m. an unknown woman attended a pharmacy on Notre-Dame Street. The person on interest stole two parcels with an approximate value of $2,500. Police warn that there may be more than one individual involved in the theft.
Photographs were taken of the woman while they were in the pharmacy, and Russell OPP are asking anyone who may know the identity of this individual to please contact them.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
