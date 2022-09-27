OPP in Killaloe warn of animals on the Roads

The Killaloe Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is urging all motorists to be cautious of animals after responding to seven collisions involving animals over the past week.

On September 20 that there was a collision involving a deer in Madawaska Valley ... and another involving a bear collision in North Algona.

Then on September 23, 2 more deer collisions were reported in Madawaska, and a collision involving a dog was reported in Bonnechere Valley.

In all cases, no driver was hurt; but, OPP is warning that the fall season means more animals will be out.

Some other helpful hints to ensure a safe journey are as follows:

- Scan the ditches and not just the road ahead of you. You may spot deer or other wildlife approaching the road, and be able to take precautions;

- Where you see one deer, expect more;

- Slow down. The slower you go, the more time you have to react should you encounter any wildlife on the roadway;

- Wildlife can move across roads at any time of the day or night;

- Watch for glowing eyes at night;

- Don't veer for animals. Reduce your speed quickly, steer straight, and stay in control;

- Don't be distracted behind the wheel; and,

- Ensure you are wearing your seatbelt. If you need to stop in a hurry, you want your body restrained to prevent unnecessary injury or possibly death.

OPP says Road safety is everyone's responsibility.

-With files from CFRA's Ethan Fink