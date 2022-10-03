OPP in Renfrew and Arnprior aim to make roads quieter with 'Operation Silencer'

Ontario Provincinal Police in Renfrew and Arnprior say their 'Operation Silencer' initative is in full force. Officers will be conducting patrols for noisy vehicles following growing concerns from residents in Renfrew County.

OPP with initiative are targeting vehicles which have excessively loud mufflers and exhaust systems, including aftermarket exhausts and vehicles that cause unreasonable amounts of smoke. Officers will also be on the lookout for other illegal modifications, unsafe conditions, and aggressive driving behaviors which can often accompany unnecessary noise violations.

Drivers are also being reminded that it is their responsibility to ensure their exhaust system meets the requirements of Provincial Law. This includes the exhaust being in good working order, with no excessive noise, or unreasonable amount of smoke.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray