OPP in South Glengarry charged 2 people with impaired driving

On September 19, 2022, just after 4:30 p.m., Stormont, Dundas, and Glengarry Ontario Provincial Police intercepted a vehicle on County Road 45 in the Township of South Glengarry.



Investigation revealed that 45 year old Trevor Kane was under the influence of alcohol.



He has been charged with Impaired driving.

Then on September 25, 2022, just after 10:00 p.m., OPP located a vehicle parked in the Gray's Creek conservation area in the Township of South Glengarry. Investigation revealed that the driver was under the influence of alcohol.



21 year old, Sarah RICHARDSON, was arrested and charged with 2 counts of impaired driving, and 1 count of failing to comply with probation orders



Both The accused have been released from custody and are scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Alexandria on November 2, 2022

