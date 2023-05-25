OPP investigate $50,000 in materials from building site in North Grenville Twp.

The Grenville Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police is currently investigating a theft at a local building site off Concession Road in the Township of North Grenville.

Police attended the scene and were advised that there was approximately $50,000 of material and tools taken from a container. OPP says it is believed that this occurred sometime overnight on May 23rd, 2023.

If you have any information on the above investigations or any other please contact Grenville OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-(TIPS) 8477 or submit your tip online at www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca. Crime Stoppers does not want your name, you don't go to court, and you could earn a cash reward.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray