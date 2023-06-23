OPP investigate after one person injured during home invasion in Almonte, Ont.
The Lanark County Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating a report of a break, enter and assault which occurred in the early morning hours of June 18th, 2023 in the Municipality of Mississippi Mills. The Lanark County Crime Unit is asking for the publics' help with this investigation.
Investigators are asking Almonte residents to check any home security footage they may have for the night of June 17th from 10:00 p.m. until early morning on June 18th until 4:00 a.m.
In the incident being investigated, police were called to a residence on Ann Street just after 1:00 a.m. The unknown suspect had fled the scene in a vehicle prior to police arrival. The resident of the home was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at a hospital and later released.
OPP says public safety is the priority, as such everyone is asked to keep the doors of their residences locked particularly when they are not home and during overnight hours.
Anyone with information which may be of assistance to investigators is asked to contact the Lanark County Detachment at 1-888-310-1122 or you can contact Lanark County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477(TIPS) if you wish to remain anonymous.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
