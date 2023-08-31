OPP investigate art stolen from residence in Madawaska Valley Twp.

Ontario Provincial Police are currently investigating a break-and-enter that occurred in Madawaska Valley Township in which multiple items were stolen.

OPP explained that they were made aware of this incident on August 21st, 2023 around 1:30 p.m. when they responded to a break-and-enter call for service at a residence on Mullen Road in Madawaska Valley Township.

Police say sometime between June 29th and August 21st, 2023, unknown persons entered the residence. While inside, artwork, signage, and other items were stolen.

Police are asking anyone with information surrounding this crime to contact the Killaloe OPP Detachment at 613-757-2600 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.valleytips.ca. You could receive a cash reward of up to $2000.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray