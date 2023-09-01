OPP investigate ATV stolen from residence in Petawawa

The Upper Ottawa Valley (UOV) Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is currently investigating the theft of a 1982 Honda TRX 250cc All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV).

OPP explained that the ATV was stolen sometime during the late evening or early morning hours of August 28th to 29th, 2023, from a residence on Mohns Avenue in the Town of Petawawa. Police describe the stolen ATV as multi-coloured featuring red, yellow, and blue hues.

Anyone with information regarding this theft is asked to contact the Upper Ottawa Valley OPP at 613-735-0188 or Pembroke/Renfrew County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or at www.valleytips.ca.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray