OPP investigate ATVs stolen from cottage in Bonnechere Valley
Police are currently investigating a break-and-enter to a cottage where multiple items were stolen. On May 5th, 2023, just before 1:30 p.m., members of the Killaloe Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a report of a break and enter to a cottage on Lake Clear Road, in the Township of Bonnechere Valley.
OPP says sometime between October 9th, 2022, and May 4th, 2023, unknown persons entered the cottage and storage buildings. Two all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) and various miscellaneous items were stolen.
The stolen ATVs are described as:
- Orange 2008 Yamaha Z45
- Red and black 2007 Yamaha YFZ
OPP Forensic Identification Services (FIS) assisted with the investigation to collect evidence at the scene.
Police are asking for anyone with information surrounding this crime to contact the Killaloe OPP Detachment at 613-757-2600 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.valleytips.ca. You could receive a cash reward of up to $2000.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
