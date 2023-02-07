OPP investigate break and enter at business in North Dundas Twsp.

Ontario Provincial Police in Stormont Dundas and Glengarry are investigating a theft that occurred during a break and enter that in a business in North Dundas Township.

Police report that the incident took place on January 26th, 2023 shortly before 2:30 a.m. when police say two people gained access to the business in Chesterville. The two people who broke in removed a large quantity of alcohol in the theft.

Police say that assistance is being sought from the public in identifying the persons of interest. Anyone with information about this incident, you are asked to contact the Long Sault OPP at 613-534-2223 or OPP Communication Centre at 1-888-310-1122.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray