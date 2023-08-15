OPP investigate break-and-enter at vacant residence in North Algona Wilberforce Twp.
Ontario Provincial Police in Killaloe are investigating a break-and-enter to a vacant residence. OPP says on August 8th, 2023 just after 6:00 p.m. officers responded to a break-and-enter call for service at a residence on 60 Highway in the Township of North Algona Wilberforce.
OPP says the incident occurred between August 7th and 8th, where unknown persons forced entry into the residence and stole copper wire and pipe.
Police say they are asking anyone with information surrounding this crime to contact the Killaloe OPP Detachment at 613-757-2600 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.valleytips.ca. You could receive a cash reward of up to $2000.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
