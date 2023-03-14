OPP investigate cosmetic theft at local store in North Algona Wilberforce Tsp.

Ontario Provincial Police in Killaloe are asking for help from the public in the theft of a large quantity of cosmetics. Police say the officers responded to the theft call on March 9th, 2023 just before 1:00 p.m. at a business in the Township of North Algona Wilberforce.

Police say the suspect stole cosmetics from the local business on Highway 60. Then after leaving the store, the suspect fled the scene in what was described as a silver Mitsubishi.

Police are asking anyone with information surrounding this crime to contact the Killaloe OPP Detachment at 613-757-2600 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS. You could receive a cash reward of up to $2000.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray