OPP investigate damaged padlock and garage door in attempted theft

Killaloe OPP says they are investigating a mischief to property incident involving damage to toolbox padlocks and a pedestrian door. OPP explain that the incident took place on March 15th, 2023 just after 9:00 a.m.

Officers attended the scene on Siberia Road in the Township of Madawaska Valley after receiving a call regarding mischief in the area. Police say the pad locks that secured a pick-up truck toolbox that was located in the bed of said pick-up truck were damaged. The handle to a garage pedestrian door was also damaged.

Police believe the incident to have occurred sometime between the evening hours on March 14th, 2023, and the early morning hours on March 15th, 2023. They say due to good locks, no entry was made, and nothing was reported stolen.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Killaloe OPP Detachment at 613-757-2600 or Pembroke/ Renfrew County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or at www.valleytips.ca.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray