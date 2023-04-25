OPP investigate damages at Eganville post office
The Killaloe Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received two mischief complaints from the Canada Post Office located in the Township of Bonnechere Valley.
OPP explained that sometime after business hours between April 21st and April 22nd, 2023, an unknown person or multiple unknown people attended the post office and painted a Canada Post vehicle and building. Additionally, police say a second Canada Post vehicle was also damaged.
There is no further information available at the time, and police are asking anyone with information surrounding this crime to contact the Killaloe OPP Detachment at 613-757-2600 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.valleytips.ca. You could receive a cash reward of up to $2000.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
