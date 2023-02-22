OPP investigate damages to local business in Madawaska Valley Tsp.
Killaloe OPP says that they are investigating a mischief to property incident involving damage to a business door, and they are asking for help from the public for additional information.
In a release, OPP says that on February 13th, 2023, just before 5:00 p.m., police received a mischief call on Opeongo Line, in the Township of Madawaska Valley. The door of a local business had been damaged. Police believe the incident to have occurred sometime between February 12th, 2023, and February 13th, 2023. No entry was made, and nothing was reported stolen.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Killaloe OPP Detachment at 613-757-2600 or Pembroke/ Renfrew County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or at www.valleytips.ca.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
