OPP investigate drowning death on Ottawa River in Deep River, Ont.
The Upper Ottawa Valley (UOV) Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating a suspected drowning. OPP explain that on July 28th, 2023 around 11:00 a.m. officers received information about an unoccupied boat circling the Ottawa River, just west of Deep River.
First responders were able to confirm that one person had been on the boat but was missing. Then, on the following day, the OPP Underwater Search and Recovery Unit (USRU) attended to assist UOV OPP.
The body of the 66-year-old boat operator was located and recovered in the early afternoon of July 29th, 2023.
OPP says the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario is engaged and a post mortem examination will be conducted as part of the investigation.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
