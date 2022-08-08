OPP investigate fatal collision in Laurentian Valley Township, Ont.

The Upper Ottawa Valley OPP is currently investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash on Doran Road in Laurentian Valley Township.

On August 7, 2022, around noon, members of the UOV OPP responded to an accident on Doran Road involving three motorcycles. One person was found to have died at the scene of the accident, and the two other individuals involved were injured.

An OPP Collision Reconstructionist and Technical Collision Investigator are assisting with the investigation.

The deceased driver has been identified as 51-year-old John Ian Oleinkow of Laurentian Valley Township.

A 65-year-old driver from Kanata sustained serious injuries, and a 49-year-old driver from Petawawa sustained minor injuries. Both were transported to the hospital by Renfrew County Paramedics.