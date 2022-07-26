OPP investigate fatal collision on Highway 17
The Renfrew and Upper Ottawa Valley Detachments of the Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a fatal collision on Highway 17.
On July 24, 2022, just after 2:00 p.m., OPP officers along with the Renfrew County Paramedics and Whitewater Region Township Fire Department responded to a single-vehicle rollover on Highway 17.
Two people were in the car at the time of the incident, and both were transported to a local hospital by ambulance.
One of the individuals, 45-year-old Charity Deschamps of Petawawa, was later pronounced deceased.
The investigation continues with the help of the OPP Technical Collision Investigators and Reconstructionists.
The single-vehicle crash resulted in a section of the highway being closed for several hours between Turcotte Road and Main Street in Cobden,
